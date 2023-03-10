A 67-year-old driver was killed after his vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with a Peterbilt tractor-trailer operated by a Monroe man near Roseburg.

Investigators said a Nissan pickup was eastbound on Highway 42 when Ronald Butler of Winston apparently lost control of the vehicle about 4 miles west of that city, according to an Oregon State Police news release.

The pickup crossed into the opposing lane and collided with a westbound commercial truck.

Emergency medical responders pronounced Butler dead at the scene. The tractor-trailer driver, 59-year-old Scott Hayes, was not injured.

Responders closed the highway for about an hour while police investigated the crash.