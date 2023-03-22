A Corvallis woman and Cold Stone Creamery employee lost three fingers while cleaning an ice cream machine at the Corvallis shop March 15.

Jordyn Martin, 21, is down to seven fingers after the rotors of an ice cream machine pulled the towel she was using and her hand into the machine’s blades, according to an email from Jeff Platt, communications manager for GoFundMe.

Martin’s sister Kylee Rochefort, who set up the GoFundMe for Martin, said the family would not be commenting further on the matter.

Aaron Corvin, public information officer for Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration, confirmed that the agency has opened up an investigation into the amputation at the Corvallis Cold Stone Creamery.

Oregon OSHA received a confidentially filed complaint on March 17 involving the ice cream shop, Corvin said in an email but declined to give details. The agency does not discuss ongoing investigations, he said.

He was willing to speak in general terms.

“Some of the areas addressed in a typical investigation include training and supervision, a review of safety protocols in place and an examination of any equipment involved,” Corvin wrote.

Martin has hired a lawyer to help her fight back against what she believes were unsafe work conditions, Platt said.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

On the GoFundMe page, Rochefort said Martin had surgery following the accident, but doctors were unable to reattach the fingers. The fingers were amputated from Martin’s dominant hand, according to the GoFundMe.

“We are aware of the unfortunate accident that occurred in a Corvallis, Oregon store and are investigating the matter further,” a spokesperson for Cold Stone Creamery said by email.

“We care about the well-being of all employees and are committed to prioritizing workplace safety, as well as supporting all our franchisees in doing the same in the restaurants they own and operate.”