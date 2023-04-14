A man died in a single-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon, April 13 when his vehicle traveled across the centerline and crashed into a large tree on the west side Highway 99, just north of Old River Road in Monroe.

Investigators say the 62-year-old from Junction City was traveling northbound in a Kia Spectra. He was transported to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis where he was later pronounced deceased, according to a Benton County Sheriff’s Office press release.

There was no indication of braking or evasive maneuvering before the trash, the release stated, which is consistent with a medical incident. The man had a blood alcohol level above the legal limit, which the press release states is believed to have been a factor in the crash.

Benton County deputies have responded to three fatal crashes since the beginning of 2023.

The release states Sheriff Van Arsdall began the “Enough is Enough” campaign in March and will continue to increase patrols with assistance from Oregon Department of Transportation grant funding to target dangerous driving behaviors, including driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

