Accused drunk driver in crash that killed Sweet Home teens trial date set for June

A trial date is set for the Washington state man accused of killing two teens and seriously injuring another in a Linn County drunken driving crash in May.
Austyn Wayne Hillsman, 22, of Woodland is slated to stand trial in Linn County Circuit Court June 8-11. He will have a trial readiness hearing May 18.
The incident occurred on Highway 228 near milepost 10, about four miles east of Brownsville. The crash killed Caleb Simonis, 19, Shelby Simonis, 16, and seriously injured Kylee Simonis, 15.
Hillsman is charged with two counts of first-degree manslaughter, one count of second-degree assault, one count of driving under the influence of intoxicants and one count of reckless driving. First-degree manslaughter is a Measure 11 crime with a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison. Second-degree assault carries a minimum mandatory sentence of nearly six years in prison.
Hillsman’s Ford F-250 pickup was going east on Highway 228 when it crossed into oncoming traffic, hitting a Honda Pilot driven by Caleb Simonis head-on, according to the Oregon State Police. Shelby Simonis and Kylee Simonis were passengers in the Honda Pilot at the time of the crash.
Witnesses saw Hillsman try to hide beer that was in his pickup, and they also reported that he got back into his vehicle, possibly to flee the scene, prosecutor Julia Baker said during his arraignment last May. She said that, in a previous case from Lane County, Hillsman twice had a release agreement revoked for alcohol-related violations.
An Oregon State Police trooper who responded to the crash wrote in a probable cause affidavit that Hillsman was unsteady on his feet, appeared confused, had glassy, bloodshot eyes and had an odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath.
“I also noted his speech was slurred and slow during my contact with him,” the trooper wrote.
Hillsman refused to perform standardized field sobriety tests and was arrested and taken to Samaritan Albany General Hospital, according to the affidavit. His medical blood draw showed a blood alcohol content of .23% the affidavit states. A second blood draw was seized under a warrant, along with unused hospital samples.
K. Rambo can be contacted at 541-812-6091 or k.rambo@lee.net. Follow on Twitter via @k_rambo_.
Reporter Kyle Odegard contributed to this story.