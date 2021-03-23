Acting OSU president a defendant in whistleblower lawsuit

Kuo then met with Capalbo for two hours to “review the decision to have Delander step down from his administrative position,” on June 13, according to the complaint. On June 15, the complaint says Kuo met with Feser, who approved of the decision at the time. It was later that same day Kuo asked Delander to step down. Kuo alleges it was only a matter of days before she began to experience retaliation for the decision.

“On June 19, 2020 (Kuo) was informed by OSU Foundation staff that certain alumni were angry with (Kuo) for the Delander decision,” the complaint states. “Apparently, Delander had been communicating with alumni to bring pressure on the Administration to change its decision and remove (Kuo) from her position.”

The complaint says that on June 25, less than a week later, Capalbo told Kuo the demotion was on hold and that Capalbo wanted to talk with Delander alone.

After that conversation, Kuo said Capalbo “denied that her notes reflected that Delander was to step down” on July 2. Kuo also says Capalbo accused her of having “poor communication skills."