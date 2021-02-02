Additional Corvallis mass vaccination clinic scheduled for Feb. 5 at Reser Stadium

Another free COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic at Reser Stadium in Corvallis is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.

Shots are available by appointment only for people from Linn, Benton and Lincoln counties who fall within Oregon’s Phase 1a and 1b groups. Eligibility has expanded to Phase 1b, which includes K-12 educators and staff, early learning and child care staff.

Infectious disease specialists and leadership from Samaritan, as well as county health departments, highly recommend that those who are eligible to receive the vaccine make sure to do so.

Vaccines will be administered on the stadium’s east concourse near gates A, B and C on Parker Plaza. Free parking will be available in marked areas of the stadium parking lot at Southwest Western Boulevard and 26th Street across from the LaSells Stewart Center.

