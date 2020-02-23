Adult takeover planned for Corvallis library

Adults ages 18 and older are invited to a special after-hours event featuring Nerf games, video games, and crafts beginning at 6:15 p.m. Friday in the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library’s main meeting room, 645 NW Monroe Ave.

Anyone 18 years of age and older is invited to the free event, which begins after the library closes at 6:15 p.m. and lasts for two hours. No registration is required.

Light refreshments will be provided. Participants are asked to enter the library through the Monroe Avenue doors across from Central Park. No one under 18 years of age will be permitted.

For more information, contact the library at 541-766-6793.

