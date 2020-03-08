Adults games night set for Corvallis library

The Corvallis-Benton County Public Library is hosting an adults-only game night from 6:15 p.m. to 8:15 Friday at 645 NW Monroe Ave.
The event for those 18 and older includes board games, video games and indoor lawn games. You also can experience virtual reality.
The event begins just after the library closes, nd light refreshments will be served. No one under 18 will be admitted, and participants are encouraged to enter the library through the Monroe Avenue doors across the street from Central Park.
For more information call the library at 541-766-6793.