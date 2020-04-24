AFD details protocols after transporting first Albany COVID-19 patient

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

On Wednesday, Albany City Manager Peter Troedsson announced that the Albany Fire Department had transported its first COVID-19 patient the week before. On Thursday, news came that 10 individuals at a local business had also tested positive for the illness that has sickened thousands across the country and is responsible for more than 50,000 deaths nationwide.

"We treat every call as a possible exposure," said AFD spokesperson Sandy Roberts.

The department had been ramping up hygiene protocols and engaging in social distancing prior to transporting the positive patient, but the call was a clear sign that COVID-19 had made its way to Albany.

The identity of the patient, like other coronavirus patients, is not being released for fear individuals will not come forward when they're in need of health care. According to Roberts, the person transported in Albany came from a residential neighborhood and not a group home setting.

"We transport individuals as if it is a potential exposure," Roberts said, noting that the department does not officially know who is COVID-positive until it's contacted by the Linn County Health Department or the Oregon Health Authority.

"At that point we inform the responders who were involved," she said.