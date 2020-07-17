AFD responds to water rescue

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On Friday, Albany Fire Department officials cautioned residents to remember water safety and to wear a life jacket in the city's swimming spots after responding to a rescue call at the Calapooia River.

According to AFD, crews responded to the confluence of the Calapooia and Willamette rivers in the vicinity of Monteith and Bryant parks Thursday evening.

Three young men, the department said in a statement, were discovered waist-deep in the water.

"Tybarious Worthen shared that he and his two brothers were swimming in the Calapooia when he decided to swim across," the statement read. "Tybarious made it across the river safely when his brothers began crossing."

According to AFD, both young men began to struggle and call for help before being aided by their brother, who was able to swim back across the river to reach them, guiding them to shallower water.

The brothers' ages were not released.

"When medics arrived," ADF said, "the brothers were safe and no medical treatment was needed. Tybarious shared that he felt blessed and wanted people to know to be careful while enjoying the rivers."