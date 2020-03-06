Aiming to meet students' basic needs

An Oregon State University resource center that assists students with food, housing and other challenges is getting a huge boost.

Alum Thomas W. Toomey has donated $1 million to endow a fund that will assist the Human Services Resource Center.

The gift, which was announced by President Ed Ray on Feb. 11 at his annual state of the university speech in Portland, provides the center with an immediate $50,000 to work with. The remainder of the money will be invested, with the center authorized to spend the annual interest and dividends, said Nicole Hindes, the assistant director in the Office of Student Life who coordinates the resource center.

“It’s great to get a gift of this size,” said Hindes, who just passed her fourth anniversary with the center. “It’s really good for us to know we’ll get a predictable amount each year.”

“I have been struck by the seriousness of the challenges many students face, and also by the possibility of making a tangible impact,” Toomey said. “I hope others will be inspired to take action and join me in making gifts to address these issues. We cannot expect students to do well in class when they are concerned about where they will sleep for the night, or if they will have enough money to buy groceries for the week.”