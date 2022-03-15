Albany 161-home development clears zoning hurdles

A 161-unit multifamily housing project in Albany is a step closer to breaking ground following a vote by the Albany Planning Commission on Monday, March 14.

The 14.18-acre parcel known as Honey Grove would include 41 lots for single-family homes and one large lot for an 120-apartment complex. Each would sell at market-rate prices.

According to the development plan, the project would set aside nearly 2 acres for improvements to Three Lakes Road Southeast as well as the construction of two internal streets.

Honey Grove would include 210 automobile parking spaces, 30 bicycle parking spaces, some 25,000 square feet of open lawn area and a playground, the plan shows.

City documents show the site neighbors a manufactured home park to the north, a single home to the south, an undeveloped farmland parcel to the east and two light industrial properties to the west.

Albany-based developer Jay Conser & Sons LLC submitted its application for the project on Nov. 18. The application was completed as of Jan. 14.

The Honey Grove site also includes 3.94 acres of continuous wetlands in the development zone, none of which would be developed.

According to conclusions from the Oregon Department of Transportation included in the plan, the site is projected to have a "non-significant impact" on local traffic.

"It definitely would provide additional housing and a community that really needs it," Albany Lead Current Planner David Martineau said in an interview.

The builder

Conser & Sons has built a variety of housing projects in Salem, McMinnville, Millersburg, Philomath and Corvallis. The family construction firm also built housing subdivisions in Albany throughout the '80s and '90s.

Matthew Conser, a manager of Conser & Sons who also serves as president with his brothers on a rotating basis, credits its success to his ancestor, Jacob Conser, who helped found the city of Jefferson.

"It's in our blood," Conser said in an interview. "We've been doing this for decades. We're not new to this."

According to Conser, Honey Grove is one small step in solving the supply and demand problem plaguing the housing market in Albany and at large.

"The key is supply for all housing types, of all shapes and sizes, so that you build a nice home someone can move into, and free up their entry level home for the first time homebuyer," Conser said.

He hopes the project could begin construction this summer with the Albany City Council's go ahead.

Zone of contention

Honey Grove is the latest effort in Albany to help meet demand for "middle housing."

Middle housing is a term for smaller attached or clustered housing types built at a similar scale as detached single-family homes. For lower-income residents, middle housing like apartment complexes can be cheaper and present them with more options.

In January, Albany updated its zoning codes in line with House Bill 2001, a 2019 state law requiring Oregon cities to diversify their housing options in residential areas by permitting middle housing by June 30.

Today, Honey Grove is considered a low-density residential parcel, barring residential construction like multifamily units.

At a virtual Monday meeting, the Planning Commission recommended the Albany City Council amend its zoning codes to reclassify Honey Grove as a medium-density residential parcel, allowing it to move forward for approval by the Albany City Council.

The vote followed concerns voiced by Albany resident James Phillips of Spicer Wayside Southie that the new homes could worsen water runoff.

In response, Conser referred to the project's storm water management plan, which concluded its effect on water runoff will be "net zero."

"The water runs off the roofs of those apartments, it goes into a detention base, and we meter it out as if it was the pre-development site," Conser said. "So that's all we can do and that's all we're required to do."

Filling a need

By 2040, Oregon will need 583,559 new homes to meet projected demand, based on findings from the state's Department of Land Conservation and Development. The Willamette Valley alone needs 146,589 homes in that time.

A 2019 Portland State University study pegged Albany's average annual growth rate from now until 2040 at 1.27%. By 2040, Albany is projected to add as many as 23,300 new residents who may need up to 6,750 new housing units, the study found.

Upper income households make up 35% of future demand in Albany or the single greatest share. Low- to extremely low-income households making $30,000 per year or less comprise 45% of future demand combined.

The Albany Housing Task Force reported in February around 27% of Albany households earned less than $35,000 in 2019.

Honey Grove's homes are meant to be starter homes for first-time buyers, Conser told the Planning Commission at Monday's meeting. What they'll sell for in this market is an open question.

"Two things that we can control are the size of the homes and the size of the lots," Conser said.

The Honey Grove project is tentatively scheduled for debate by the Albany City Council on April 13.

Albany is also actively recruiting participants for a focus group this week to discuss housing issues online and in-person.

The Albany Planning Commission and the Albany City Council will hold a joint work session on housing, online and in-person, at 5:15 p.m. on Monday, March 21 in the Albany City Council Chambers.

