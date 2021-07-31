Albany airport to get weather system

Work is expected to begin this fall to install a new automated weather observation system at the Albany Municipal Airport to help improve pilot safety

The Albany City Council previously had awarded a construction contract for $368,575 to Kunert Electric LLC of Roseburg to install the system. A grant from the Federal Aviation Administration of $513,575, which the council accepted at its July 28 meeting, will cover all costs for completion of the project, with no impact on the city budget.

The system's purpose is to provide continuous, real time information and reports on barometric pressure, wind speed and direction, temperature and dew point, visibility and other weather information. It will include a tower about 33 feet tall to detect wind speed.

Robb Romeo, Albany's director of transportation, said the system will be installed south of the existing windsock and southwest of the Linn County Fair & Expo center. The final stages of the contract need to be completed and then the contractor can start ordering supplies, he said.

The AWOS will have a dedicated FCC frequency and a phone number for the current weather. Pilots will use their radio to tune in or use the phone number to call. Robb said the general public will be able to use it as well.

According to Robb's staff report, the 2016 Airport Master Plan capital project list identified an automated weather observation system as a need to enhance the capacity and safety of operations at the airport, and the FAA agreed the area was suitable. Corvallis has the next closest station of this type.

