Albany also caught up in population dilemma

The move from metro to micro might also include Albany.
A Mid-Valley Media story on March 14 noted a possible “recategorization” of Corvallis from a metropolitan statistical area to a micropolitan statistical area because the federal government was looking at changing the population thresholds: The current baseline for a metro area is 50,000 people, but the feds want to raise it to 100,000.
Turns out Albany is on the hook as well. Although the Albany-Lebanon MSA contained well over the 100,000 population level, its major city — in this case Albany — also has to be above 100K to meet the new criteria.
Other Oregon cities that are in the crosshairs, besides Corvallis and Albany, are Grants Pass and Bend.
Beyond pride, the change in designation might — emphasis on might — affect city budgets.
Officials in some of the 144 affected cities around the United States worry that the change could have adverse implications for federal funding and economic development, since some housing, transportation and Medicare reimbursement programs are directed specifically to metropolitan statistical areas. So reports Mike Schneider of the Associated Press, who broke the original story.
Corvallis Mayor Biff Traber has urged caution as the recommendation winds its way through the federal Office of Management and Budget. Albany City Manager Peter Troedsson agrees.
“Some caution is very appropriate here,” Troedsson said. “The National League of Cities is opposing this proposed change because there is no comprehensive study of how it would affect the many different processes and stakeholders that depend on the MSA system around the country.
“It seems to be based only on the simple fact that cities have grown since the 50,000 threshold was established in the 1950s. The bottom line for us is that although we have received some assurances that certain sources of federal funding wouldn’t be affected, there are others whose future would be in doubt. We are monitoring developments through the League of Oregon Cities.”
Oregon’s two U.S. senators have gotten involved. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley are part of a coalition of senators working to defeat the plan, which, if approved, would take effect in 2023.
“Adhering to this recommendation has the potential to harm communities across the nation, which we hope you take into account while considering these recommendations,” said the letter sent to the Office of Management and Budget.
The lead signatory on the letter was Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn. In addition to Wyden and Merkley, the letter was also signed by Sens. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.; Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.; John Hoeven, R-N.D.; Tina Smith, D-Minn.; Patty Murray, D-Wash.; Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis.; Angus King, I-Maine; Chris Van Hollen, D-Md.; Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.; Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio; Bob Casey, D-Pa.; Dick Durbin, D-Ill.; Tim Kaine, D-Va.; Ben Cardin, D-Md.; Mark Warner, D-Va.; Raphael Warnock, D-Ga.; Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich.; Jon Ossoff, D-Ga.; and Joe Manchin, D-W.V.
In a separate letter to the Office of Management and Budget, North Dakota's Hoeven said the proposal also would hurt micropolitan areas that were on the cusp of becoming metro areas.
Statisticians who recommended changing the definition of a metro area say it’s long overdue, given that the U.S. population has more than doubled since the 50,000-person threshold was introduced in 1950. Back then, about half of U.S. residents lived in metros; now, 86% do.
Scores of city leaders and rural researchers also have written, urging the Office of Management and Budget to reject the proposal.
Associated Press reporter Mike Schneider contributed to this report.