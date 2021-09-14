Albany ambulance services extended to Millersburg next summer

This is when the first inklings formed that a change in service area was needed. The Linn County Ambulance Service Area Committee has been hashing out the details pretty much ever since.

That isn’t to say Millersburg residents don’t get medical response, however. There are agreements between Millersburg, Albany and Jefferson to provide mutual aid when needed. The AFD firefighters currently operating out of Millersburg also provide medical services.

“Firefighters on Engine 15 in Millersburg can and do currently respond to medical emergencies,” said Albany Fire Chief Shane Wooten in an email. “We will continue our mutual aid relationships with neighboring communities, like Jefferson Fire District, requesting assistance when needed.”

While all Albany Fire personnel are certified in medical response, decisions on the expansion of ambulance services are controlled by the county, not cities themselves, according to Albany City Manager Peter Troedsson.

Hence, the need for this move by the county. Now, Albany Fire Department will be able to respond to more medical calls in Millersburg, incorporating Millersburg into the regular dispatch area for all Albany personnel.