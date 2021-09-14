Albany ambulance services extended to Millersburg next summer

The winding policy saga to give the fast-growing city of Millersburg an adequate level of emergency services cleared its latest hurdle on Tuesday. The Linn County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution to put Millersburg under Albany’s jurisdiction for emergency medical services.
The move comes a couple years after a similar step was taken for fire services. Millersburg, without a fire department of its own, was served by the Jefferson Rural Fire District until about 1999. Then, the city’s fire coverage was split, with the north end served by Jefferson Fire and south end being served by the Albany Rural Fire District.
In 2018, Millersburg made the move to contract with just one city for its fire services, choosing Albany’s more robust fire department. Millersburg residents pay a $2 per $1,000 of assessed property value to Albany for staffing of its temporary fire station, Station 15.
Currently, the station is a double-wide manufactured home in Millersburg, staffed by Albany Fire Personnel. Millersburg is currently building a brick and mortar fire station on Old Salem Road, which will also be staffed by Albany Fire.
But ambulance services weren’t initially a part of all this. Jefferson Fire currently provides all EMS response for Millersburg. But a 2018 letter from Millersburg City Manager Kevin Kreitman explains that Jefferson Fire staff “have had an ongoing problem being able to staff their ambulance with a paramedic.”
This is when the first inklings formed that a change in service area was needed. The Linn County Ambulance Service Area Committee has been hashing out the details pretty much ever since.
That isn’t to say Millersburg residents don’t get medical response, however. There are agreements between Millersburg, Albany and Jefferson to provide mutual aid when needed. The AFD firefighters currently operating out of Millersburg also provide medical services.
“Firefighters on Engine 15 in Millersburg can and do currently respond to medical emergencies,” said Albany Fire Chief Shane Wooten in an email. “We will continue our mutual aid relationships with neighboring communities, like Jefferson Fire District, requesting assistance when needed.”
While all Albany Fire personnel are certified in medical response, decisions on the expansion of ambulance services are controlled by the county, not cities themselves, according to Albany City Manager Peter Troedsson.
Hence, the need for this move by the county. Now, Albany Fire Department will be able to respond to more medical calls in Millersburg, incorporating Millersburg into the regular dispatch area for all Albany personnel.
“The change … is necessary in order to provide consistent, adequate, and appropriate levels of ambulance services to the entirety of Millersburg’s residents,” said a letter from Millersburg City Manager Kevin Kreitman and City Attorney Forrest Reid, sent to the county board in September 2020.
Linn County Commissioners Sherrie Sprenger and Will Tucker voted to expand the EMS coverage area for Albany to Millersburg with a 2-0 vote Tuesday morning. Commissioner Roger Nyquist was not present for the meeting.
The agreement takes effect on July 1, 2022.
Troy Shinn covers healthcare, natural resources and Linn County government. He can be reached at 541-812-6114 or troy.shinn@lee.net. He can be found on Twitter at @troydshinn.