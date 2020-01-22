Albany American Legion arson suspect also accused of starting fire at business

An Albany teen has been accused of intentionally starting fires at two Albany locations on Friday: American Legion Post 10 and Divert, Inc.
Jacob Brenner Reeder, 19, was arraigned on charges of two counts of first-degree arson, second-degree arson, second-degree burglary, second-degree theft and second-degree criminal mischief.
Judge David Delsman set Reeder’s bail at $200,000, and the next hearing in the case was scheduled Feb. 10.
The burglary and theft charges allegedly occurred at Divert, Inc., 950 Jackson St. SE. According to a probable cause affidavit in the case, about $800 in power tools were stolen from the location, including two gas bottles, one yellow, one blue, and a torch attachment.
Court paperwork indicates that in the second-degree arson, Reeder was caught on video at about 1:21 a.m. Friday using fire to cause more than $1,000 damage to a Divert vehicle’s door.
The affidavit states that at about 5:30 a.m., Reeder started the fire at the American Legion, 1215 Pacific Blvd. S.E. A yellow gas bottle was recovered at the scene.
Police believe that Reeder went back to Divert after setting the fires, stole equipment and a pair of orange and white Nikes and set off fire extinguishers inside the company’s warehouse. The culprit switched shoes and left footprints from the stolen Nikes on the floor.
When Reeder was arrested by the Albany Police Department on Friday at Signs of Victory, 1100 Jackson St. SE, he was spray painting several power tools that reportedly belonged to Divert. The blue gas bottle was recovered, as well, according to court paperwork.
Reeder also was wearing the distinctive stolen Nikes, which had fire extinguisher matter on them, the affidavit states.
