Albany American Legion has gifts for kids in need

The annual Children’s Christmas with Santa, hosted by Albany’s American Legion Post 10, is slated for Saturday, Dec. 18, in the Heritage Mall parking lot behind Hobby Lobby.

The drive-thru giveaway is open to the public, and Santa asks for everyone’s patience during the event.

Post 10 is overflowing with gifts as final preparations are underway. Donations came not just from the community and club members but as far away as New York. Big donors such as the Albany Kiwanis and the Greater Albany Rotary Club are making 2021 a banner year, according to Post Commander David Solomon.

The giveaway has grown exponentially under Solomon, who has been commander for the past five years. He said two years ago the Legion served 1,600 kids. It was such a long line that Solomon issued gloves, mittens, scarves and hats for those who were waiting. And they fed everyone too.

“It’s a great joy to see the kids happy,” Solomon said. “We want every child to have the merriest Christmas possible. American Legion Post 10 will not turn any child away.”

The pandemic didn’t put the Legion off their game. They took the show on the road, setting up shop in a Walmart parking lot for a drive-thru giveaway. This year’s new location should allow for a bigger, more accommodating experience.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

Santa, Mrs. Claus and helper elves depart by sleigh from Post 10 at 11:15 a.m., escorted by Legion Riders, Albany Police Department and Albany Fire Department. They’ll travel on First Street and then Second Street passing out goodies before arriving at the Heritage Mall around noon — look for the tents.

Santa’s helpers will give out toys primarily for children ages 12 and under, though there will be gifts for older kids as well. Scouts will be on hand, ready with hot cocoa to warm-up kids who are waiting. The traffic will be one-way on Clay Street during the event.

Donations of new, unwrapped toys, games, bicycles, fishing poles, etc. should be brought to American Legion Post 10 at 1215 SE Pacific Blvd. in Albany from 8:30 to 11 a.m. Monday through Saturday. Financial donations to the nonprofit organization, which are tax deductible, are accepted as well.

Preregistration is not required, but larger families and those with special needs should contact David Solomon at 541-926-0127.

Cody Mann covers the cities of Albany and Lebanon. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.