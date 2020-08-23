Albany area has most COVID-19 cases in Linn, Benton counties

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ZIP code data released last week by the Oregon Health Authority shows that the Albany and Millersburg area has 202 cases of COVID-19, while Corvallis and Adair Village have at least 138 combined cases.

The Lebanon area has 84 instances of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, followed by Philomath with 23, Harrisburg with 18, Sweet Home with 16, Jefferson with 13, and Scio with 10.

Among the communities as listed as having 1-9 cases were Brownsville, Halsey, Monroe and Tangent.

The true number of Corvallis areas cases is unclear, as ZIP code 97331, which covers the Oregon State University campus, also was listed at 1-9 cases.

On Sunday, the Oregon Health Authority reported 231 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, including seven in Linn County.

The statewide death toll remained unchanged at 417 on Sunday, while the state caseload rose to 24,937.

Linn County now has 363 cases and 12 deaths.

Benton County remained at 201 cases and six deaths.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States had 5.6 million cases of COVID-19 and 175,651 deaths as of Sunday.

ZIP code data is released by the OHA in its weekly report issued on Wednesdays. Two weeks ago, Monroe was the last community in Linn and Benton counties without a positive COVID-19 test. The OHA report from Aug. 12 had Monroe listed as having 1-9 cases.

Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or kyle.odegard@lee.net.

