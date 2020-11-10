Albany-based Willamette Community Bank to merge with Southern Oregon banks

A recent agreement will merge Albany-based Willamette Community Bank with People’s Bank of Commerce, which has its headquarters in Medford.

The banks made the announcement last week after the boards of both institutions unanimously approved the move, which will create a combined company with nine branches in the Willamette Valley and Southern Oregon.

The transaction is subject to approval by the shareholders of both banks, regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021.

Joan Reukauf, Willamette Community Bank’s president and chief executive officer, said it’s a good match because there is no overlap between the two institutions.

Reukauf, who has been with Willamette for 10 years, said there are four aspects to look for when considering such a move: It should be good for the employees, good for customers, good for shareholders and good for the community.

“When you look at all four of those things and you factor it against doing a deal with People’s, all four of those things came out really positive. So it made a lot of sense,” she said.