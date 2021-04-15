Albany bias crime victims say they had to push for arrest

Hooper appears on video again on April 10, apologizing by telling Young and Fernandez that it wasn’t his intention to make them feel dismissed the day before.

“I have no problem admitting if I did something wrong. That’s why I’m here apologizing,” Hooper is heard saying. “If you felt I was trying to brush you guys off yesterday, that wasn’t what it was.”

Hooper is seen leaving the residence while Young and Fernandez talk among themselves, saying that they tried to tell the police they were being threatened and only received service after threatening to obtain an attorney.

When contacted about the incident, Albany Police Department officials initially said there was no knowledge that Young had been threatened on April 9 and that there was no indication race had been involved. On the April 10 video, however, Young is heard telling Hooper he was threatened no less than five times on April 9. Hooper, on the same video, also notes that he was aware on April 9 that the suspect said “I don’t like Mexicans” during the confrontation.

After viewing the video, Albany Police Capt. Brad Liles said it was clear Young was threatened on April 9.