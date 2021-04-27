Albany budget $5 million short

Without a new revenue source, Albany will face a $5 million shortfall for the next budget cycle, City Manager Peter Troedsson warned the City Council on Monday.

The council resumed conversations surrounding the possibility of implementing a citywide utility fee during its virtual meeting on Monday. The council has yet to vote on whether or not to charge the fee.

The first budget meetings for the city are set to begin in May and city staff is preparing a document that incorporates $5 million in cuts, Troedsson said. Some of those cuts, like lost staffing in the Parks and Recreation Department, have already occurred.

If the city were to implement a utility fee, the financial picture, Troedsson said, could brighten.

The shortfall, however, came as no surprise to the council, which has been informed several times over the last year that the city would be facing a budget gap.

Previous estimates concerning the budget shortfall were as high as $11 million, but a variety of factors decreased that gap, including COVID-19 relief payments from the federal CARES Act, cuts to city departments and updated information that allowed the city to revise its earlier projections.