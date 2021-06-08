Albany budget proposal would cut fire positions, other services

The city of Albany will cut city services across the board, including the equivalent of nine fire department positions, if the City Council approves its two-year budget as proposed on Wednesday.
Some cuts stand to be restored, however, if councilors also approve a separate proposal for a city services fee that applies to all developed properties with water meters.
The city has proposed a total two-year budget of $352,256,500, which includes a general fund of $87,789,000. That's up from the current two-year budget of roughly $345,000,000, with about $86,000,000 in the general fund.
Inflation and boosts in wages and health insurance are driving the increase, City Manager Peter Troedsson said.
The city currently is facing a budget gap of about $2.5 million per year to maintain current service levels. That's the equivalent of six firefighters, two medics and one deputy fire marshal in the fire department. It also means continuing to freeze open positions at the police department and making cuts to library, courts and parks services, among other areas.
Unlike much of the city's income, which is capped because of limits to property taxes, expenses don't stop rising, Troedsson said. The city is not allowed to turn in an unbalanced budget, so cuts usually hit public safety the hardest because it makes up 87% of the general fund and because proportionally, those employees cost more because of wages and special training.
"This is not a 'threat,'" Troedsson said, referring to past comments about budget proposals. "There's no threats here. This is a problem that faces the city, and the city has to come together and see how it wants to address the problem."
One of the proposals to do so is the city services fee, which would apply to all developed properties with water meters and would take effect, as currently written, on July 1.
The cost per unit for a single-family residential property would be $9 per month. A resolution to assist low-income residents is part of the total proposal.
The idea of the fee is to tap properties that benefit from city services - schools, churches and nonprofits, for instance - but do not contribute directly to those services in terms of property taxes. If adopted, it is expected to bring in $2.8 million per year.
If councilors decide to adopt the fee, a supplemental budget will be prepared for the next council meeting.
The utility fee has been under discussion for about two years, along with more than two dozen other ideas to both cut expenses and raise money.
Councilors have looked at everything from eliminating the Carnegie Library and closing City Hall periodically to adding a soda tax and increasing franchise fees, Troedsson said.
However, all of those were just "nibbling on the margins," he said. "They couldn't come up with the amount that was required. The only thing that could do that was the city services fee."
As part of the two-year budget proposal, councilors will vote Wednesday on recommended rate increases of 3.5% for sewer, effective July 1; 3.5% for water, effective Jan. 1, 2022; and 17 percent for stormwater, effective March 1, 2022.
Estimated monthly impact for the average residential customer is an additional $2.21 for sewer, $1.88 for water and $1.73 for stormwater, for a total average monthly increase of $5.82. This is separate from the proposed utility fee.
The meeting starts at 6 p.m. on Zoom and a public hearing on the recommended rates is scheduled. More information is available at www.cityofalbany.net.