Albany businesses work together to aid veterans home staff

A pair of Albany businesses have banded together to provide relief for an institution that has been hit particularly hard by the coronavirus pandemic.
Novak’s Hungarian Restaurant is contributing meals and City Delivery Service is delivering them to the staff of the Edward C. Allworth Veterans' Home in Lebanon. After shuttling 33 meals — one for each night shift worker — last Friday, they delivered 90 more on Thursday and plan to continue doing so in coming weeks.
The operation is possible thanks to donations from many community members; Novak’s owner Karen Novak estimates that more than $2,000 has already been contributed.
“We are so thankful,” said Bess Broce, volunteer coordinator for the veterans home. “It makes a difference in our day that people are there for us.”
The veterans home became the site of Linn County’s first known case of COVID-19 when two of its residents tested positive on March 11 for the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Since then a total of 21 cases, nearly half the county's total, have been confirmed at the home.
As of Thursday, three residents of the home had died from COVID-19, 13 had recovered and five were still being treated for the disease.
Broce said businesses from all over the community began donating meals and resources as soon as the first case occurred at the veterans home.
“Our staff doesn't have to worry about having time to make lunch; we deliver it all to them,” Broce said. “It’s overwhelmingly awesome, the response from the community.”
The inspiration for the coordinated effort came from an Albany couple who is not directly tied to either business. Bob and Garyanna Stalick, family friends of Karen Novak, approached her because they wanted to find a way to support a local business while simultaneously helping workers at the veterans home.
A mutual friend put the Stalicks in touch with City Delivery Service owner Melinda Martin. She was thrilled to help out with transporting the meals — in large part because she has seen so many of her partners in the restaurant industry struggle during the pandemic.
“It’s really hard for some of our small businesses,” Martin said. “It’s important that we help out our local small businesses, and it’s important that we participate in the community spirit and know that we’re all in it together. ... It’s just so appropriate that the particular group of people who are serving our veterans would benefit from this kind of thing.”
Social media has helped spread the word; one donor issued a "veterans challenge" on Facebook to inspire others to contribute.
“If the money keeps coming in and we can fund it, we’re going to keep going,” Novak said. “It’s really such an awesome idea, and we’re thrilled we can be a part of it.”
The money pouring in from the community has helped provide an immediate boost for Novak’s, which reopened in March after a fire had kept the restaurant closed for over a year. Almost immediately, though, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown issued an executive order that forced all restaurants and bars to close, limiting them to takeout and delivery services only.
Novak’s has remained open under those limitations and has seen a steady stream of customers. The business provided by the donations has helped ease the challenging circumstances.
“Our doors aren’t open, but our windows are,” Novak said. “We have an order window and a pickup window. We’re blessed to have that.”
