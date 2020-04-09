Albany businesses work together to aid veterans home staff

Broce said businesses from all over the community began donating meals and resources as soon as the first case occurred at the veterans home.

“Our staff doesn't have to worry about having time to make lunch; we deliver it all to them,” Broce said. “It’s overwhelmingly awesome, the response from the community.”

The inspiration for the coordinated effort came from an Albany couple who is not directly tied to either business. Bob and Garyanna Stalick, family friends of Karen Novak, approached her because they wanted to find a way to support a local business while simultaneously helping workers at the veterans home.

A mutual friend put the Stalicks in touch with City Delivery Service owner Melinda Martin. She was thrilled to help out with transporting the meals — in large part because she has seen so many of her partners in the restaurant industry struggle during the pandemic.