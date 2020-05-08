Albany cancels summer events

They knew the decision was coming, but it still hurt.
Albany Parks and Recreation Department had prepared for the worst when COVID-19 began closing businesses, government and forced new rules mandating social distancing.
And on Thursday, the worst came.
Oregon's social distancing has prevented 70,000 illness according to a statement Thursday from the Oregon Health Authority and Gov. Kate Brown. And to keep virus cases down, those measures will largely stay in place.
Beginning May 15, some businesses can open, parks and trails can be visited but gatherings of more than 25 people are out of the question.
"Over the last few weeks, the Parks and Recreation team has been working through a variety of possible scenarios to bring some excitement to Albany this summer, in spite of the limitations and restrictions posed by COVID-19," City Manager Peter Troedsson said in a statement on Thursday. "However, in light of today’s announcement by Governor Brown, we will unfortunately be unable to present River Rhythms, Summer Sounds and the Northwest Art & Air Festival as planned."
The events are staples of summer in Albany but according to Parks and Recreation Director Kim Lyddane, there's still some summer left to salvage.
"Summer in Albany isn't canceled," she said. "It's just going to look different."
Lyddane's team is still working out the logistics and brainstorming ways to bring some celebration back to the city while still maintaining social distancing.
Plans could include bringing elements of the three canceled festivals to different parts of town.
"We're toying with bringing mobile play or mobile music to different areas of town," she said. "If we can’t do a big event how do we still take some of those elements and find ways to sprinkle that about and get people to celebrate?"
Other ideas include shifting the vendor aspect of the Northwest Art and Air Show online, allowing people to purchase crafts and other goods virtually. There also still may be the possibility of incorporating the hot air balloons that traditionally fly over Albany but with a constantly changing situation, Parks and Recreation can't make any promises.
"We were disappointed," Lyddane said of the need to cancel, "but we want to party with everyone for years to come and so this was a hard decision but necessary."
The department is still working to provide recreation opportunities for the community Lyddane said, and is working to keep residents up to date on the ever-changing situation caused by COVID-19. The department's website, she said, will be constantly updated with plans for summer in the city.
"Our public have supported our summer programs, and we’re hoping they’ll continue to be supportive and patient as we navigate this uncertain environment," Troedsson said. "We have a parks and recreation team that is second to none, and as you know, they put heart and soul into these programs. This is very difficult for them, but they’re not letting it get them down for long. Summer is going to look a little different…but it hasn’t been canceled."
For more information on plans for the summer, visit www.cityofalbany.net/parks/.
