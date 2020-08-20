Albany cars vandalized in second hate crime targeting Black residents

On Thursday, Kellum said he had no current plans to call for similar action against hate crimes taking place within Albany city limits.

“If you listened to what we had to say when this came up, we all denounced it,” he said of the latest incidents in Albany.

“Now, do I have something in the works? No, I don’t. I guess I’m not who speaks for the City Council. Who speaks for the City Council is when four of us vote in one direction. I brought up that we should denounce what the city (Portland) is not doing.

"This issue is it’s probably not my place to get that (a statement concerning the Albany hate crimes) started,” he added. “This is a despicable thing that looked like it happened, and it’s being addressed by local people. My issue in Portland was it was not being addressed. If there is something where we find out so and so have decided they are going to try and do this to a bunch of people, I’ll be standing up there saying, 'Stop.'”

The individuals who vandalized Councilor Alex Johnson II’s vehicle and home in 2018 and 2020 were never identified.