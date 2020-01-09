Albany city council addresses permit fees

The Albany City Council reviewed a number of recommended fee changes related to building, planning and transportation during its Wednesday night meeting.

The group altered fees associated with the transportation system development charge, as well as both the planning and building division fees.

Current residential building permit fees start at a base of $60. Staff recommended that it fall more in line with the commercial permit at $75. The council approved the recommendation and also greenlit a $225 re-roofing fee after questions from councilor Mike Sykes about the need for one. According to city staff, Albany is mandated by the state to issue permits and inspections for roofing and simply pulled the fee out as a separate line item.

In dealing with the transportation development system charges, the council approved moving $468,000 from a project meant to improve sidewalks on Gibson Hill Road to a project shared with the county on Goldfish Farm Road. The transfer would still leave $225,000 for Gibson Hill, a move made possible by a grant the city received for the remainder of the Gibson Hill project four years ago.

The changes to the planning fee garnered the most interest from the council. Overall, they would add $40,000 to the $10,000 that had been estimated to come from the fees earlier in the year.

