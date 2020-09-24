Albany City Council clarifies HRC not dead, will not meet or take action until 2021

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On Wednesday, the Albany City Council clarified its position on the Human Relations Commission — an advisory board to the council charged with strengthening connections in the city's diverse community. The HRC was not disbanded, the council said. The body just could not meet or take action.

The clarification was sparked after the council received 37 letters from citizens in regards to a vote held on Monday that saw the HRC put "on hold." After the Democrat-Herald and Gazette-Times ran a story on Sept. 6 that detailed statements made by members of the HRC, two members resigned, leaving the board without a quorum and unable to meet.

The lack of quorum, resignation letters that cited the news article, and disagreements within the HRC led at least two city councilors to announce they would refuse to appoint replacements to the HRC.

"Whether you agree with the commission's mission or not, you do have the duty to appoint people to the commission," said Keith Kolkow, a candidate for City Council, on Wednesday. "People have applied and people are waiting to serve on this commission ... it is in your power to appoint people who are willing to do the work. This is your job."