Albany City Council debates trash bins for homeless

Albany leaders are considering how to handle the mounting trash near homeless camps and may call on volunteers to help.

The topic came up at the City Council meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 26, as councilors were set to discuss unloading a city-owned lot that could be developed into affordable housing, with homeless advocates connecting the lack of affordable homes to the number of people experiencing homelessness.

The councilors ultimately put off a decision about what to do with the 1-acre lot at 205 Madison St. NE along Waterfront Avenue until next week.

In January 2020, there were as many as 14,655 Oregonians experiencing homelessness statewide, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

A 2020 a point-in-time count by the Creating Housing Coalition found 318 people were without housing in Linn County. Another 233 people were unhoused in Benton County.

The number of scattered homeless people in Albany remains unclear. Homeless advocates testifying to the Albany City Council as far back as 2019 have pegged the number as high as 150.

A number of homeless camps have surfaced in public parks around Albany and Linn County, according to Carol Davies, vice president of the Creating Housing Coalition, a homeless outreach group.

"As far as what's needed, obviously the very first thing that should be on that list is affordable supportive housing," Davies said. "Everything else that we're doing here is a Band-Aid."

Among the struggles for homeless residents, Davies said, is the absence of trash cans.

As someone new to Albany after being homeless outside of Linn County for decades, homeless resident Mattie, who requested her full name not be published for safety reasons, said it's hard finding public trash cans.

"There's nowhere to put anything," Mattie said the day after the meeting as she walked along downtown. "I have to carry everything."

Back at the meeting, Albany City Councilor Dick Olsen said he's moved his own garbage dumpster along the canal near his home where he says trash mounts from local shoppers. He conceded the dumpster may break city rules, but he wants more like it for the homeless.

"If there's no place to put garbage and junk and so forth, it's hard for me to blame anybody for not knowing what to do with it," Olsen said. "You don't have a wheelbarrow or a car. Where can you haul it if you did?"

Other city councilors suggested providing homeless camps with other amenities such as outhouses.

"If you're going to live somewhere, you need some way to deal with life," Councilor Matilda Novak said.

More pressing for unhoused residents like Mattie, she said, is the need for 24/7 laundromats.

"There's no way for me to wash my clothes," Mattie said. "I'm dirty all the time."

City staff advised councilors Wednesday that permanent dumpsters could conflict with local ordinances which the City Council would have to reevaluate.

Councilor Bessie Johnson said the debate over dumpsters is settled under law.

"Why are we allowing the homeless to camp in a place that's illegal?" Johnson said. "They're not supposed to be there, so why would we want to provide services to people who are illegally camping?"

According to Albany's city code, no one "shall camp in or upon any sidewalk, street, alley, lane, public right-of-way, park or any other publicly owned property or under any bridge or viaduct" without public permission. Violations are punishable by fines up to $10,000.

However, under a federal appellate court ruling, cities in the western United States can't enforce those laws unless they also provide adequate shelter for the homeless population.

Davies also voiced frustration with city agencies, which she said ceased to communicate with one another or coordinate with groups like hers.

At Wednesday's virtual meeting, Albany Mayor Alex Johnson II voiced interest in partnering with a volunteer cleanup crew to help manage the city's homeless camps. Olsen said he would volunteer for it.

Johnson said Albany's homelessness crisis boils down to communication between city agencies as much as residents.

"We're not talking to each other," Johnson said. "We must be better at that."

Homeless shelters and local nonprofits were set to begin Benton and Linn County's homeless point in time count on Thursday.

The Albany City Council is next scheduled to meet virtually at 6 p.m. Feb. 9.

Tim Gruver covers the city of Albany and Linn County. He can be contacted at 541-812-6114 or Tim.Gruver@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @T_TimeForce.

