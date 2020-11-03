Albany city council gets three new faces

The Albany City Council will have three new faces in January after new members were elected to the board on Tuesday.
As of 10 p.m. Matilda Novak, Marilyn Smith and Ray Kopczynski were leading in their races for the vacant seats in Ward 1, Ward 2 and Ward 3.
In Ward 1, local business owner Novak earned 4,444 votes while Sean Knowles won 1,002 and Keith Kolkow 3,898. Votes from North Albany in Benton County counted in Ward 1's race.
Novak, who watched the returns come in at home with her twin sisters said she went into Election Night with a good feeling.
"I'm very happy," she said. "I'm looking forward to an opportunity to serve, and I'm very grateful to the voters who have made that happen."
She added that she was looking forward to January and getting to work on the council.
Kolkow said Tuesday night that he would wait until Wednesday to comment on the results after all the ballots were counted, citing the incomplete count in both Benton and Linn as of 9 p.m.
In Ward 2, newcomer Amanda Dant was falling just short of council veteran Kopczynski with 2,674 votes. Kopczynski, who left the council in 2018, earned 2,794 votes as of 10 p.m.
"By the skin of my teeth," Kopczynski said of the vote count. "I think there's some heavy lifting to do. Definitely some compromising to do the next two years, but I think we can get some things done and still have some fun."
Ward 3 saw Smith outperforming Jessi Brenneman, recording 4,639 votes to Brenneman’s 3,736 as of 10 p.m.
"I'm glad it's over; campaigning is hard," Smith said. "I'm just looking forward to getting to work. That was the purpose of me running. I'm glad that most of the candidates ran clean campaigns and kept the focus on Albany and not on anything else. I'm looking forward to January."
Councilors Mike Sykes, Bill Coburn and Rich Kellum opted not to run for re-election, leaving all three seats open. Current Councilor Alex Johnson was winning his bid for the mayor's seat. If his early lead holds, the new City Council will appoint a replacement to his seat.
Election results were expected to be updated throughout the night. The new councilors will not take their seats until after the new year and will serve four-year terms.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.