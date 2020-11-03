Albany city council gets three new faces

The Albany City Council will have three new faces in January after new members were elected to the board on Tuesday.

As of 10 p.m. Matilda Novak, Marilyn Smith and Ray Kopczynski were leading in their races for the vacant seats in Ward 1, Ward 2 and Ward 3.

In Ward 1, local business owner Novak earned 4,444 votes while Sean Knowles won 1,002 and Keith Kolkow 3,898. Votes from North Albany in Benton County counted in Ward 1's race.

Novak, who watched the returns come in at home with her twin sisters said she went into Election Night with a good feeling.

"I'm very happy," she said. "I'm looking forward to an opportunity to serve, and I'm very grateful to the voters who have made that happen."

She added that she was looking forward to January and getting to work on the council.

Kolkow said Tuesday night that he would wait until Wednesday to comment on the results after all the ballots were counted, citing the incomplete count in both Benton and Linn as of 9 p.m.

In Ward 2, newcomer Amanda Dant was falling just short of council veteran Kopczynski with 2,674 votes. Kopczynski, who left the council in 2018, earned 2,794 votes as of 10 p.m.