Albany City Council moves meeting times
The Albany City Council will be meeting an hour earlier and putting a cap on how long meetings can run after holding a vote on Wednesday. 

Beginning Feb. 24, the council's Wednesday meetings will shift their start time from 7 p.m. to 6 p.m. and, unless otherwise decided by the council, will end by 9 p.m. 

The change was sparked by a request from Mayor Alex Johnson II, who was elected to the position in November.

As part of his campaign, Johnson pushed for more equitable opportunities for residents to take part in city government. He suggested, after the pandemic, moving some City Council meetings to schools and senior centers to boost community participation. 

He also zeroed in on the city's schedule, noting that public transportation didn't run on the same schedule and meeting times were difficult for working parents to fit onto their already full plates. 

Additional changes to the council's procedures were adopted this month as well. 

Traditionally, those wishing to speak during "business from the public" could speak for as long as they wished without prior registration. Under the new changes, people wishing to speak must register with the city by noon on the day of the meeting and are limited to three minutes. 

