Albany continues to have most COVID-19 cases in area

Albany continues to have the most COVID-19 cases in Linn and Benton counties, but ZIP code data compiled by the Oregon Health Authority also shows the illness’ spread in small towns such as Tangent and Monroe.
The Albany area now has 406 COVID-19 cases, with 253 coming form ZIP code 253, which has an extrapolated 743.3 cases per 100,000 people. ZIP code 97321, which includes Millersburg, has 153 cases (613.8 cases per 100,000).
The Corvallis ZIP code 97330, which includes Adair Village, has 173 cases (417 per 100,000) and 97333 has 88 cases (411.7 per 100,000).
The Oregon State University area, ZIP code 97331, remains at 27 cases, the same as two weeks ago, but that also still is the highest number of instances per 100,000 residents, at 1,121 cases.
Tangent, with 14 cases, has the second highest rate, at 835.3 per 100,000.
The lowest rate in the area still belongs to Sweet Home, with 35 cases, or 258 per 100,000.
In the last two weeks, the Albany area’s caseload is up 77 or 23 percent, while Corvallis’ is up 44 or 18 percent.
Support Local Journalism
Lebanon’s caseload grew by 50 (or 32 percent) in the last two weeks, and now stands at 155 cases of COVID-19 (541.7 per 100,000).
In other local cities: Philomath had 44 cases (532 per 100,000); Harrisburg had 39 cases (810.5); Jefferson had 24 cases (428.3 per 100,000); Scio had 18 cases (341.8 per 100,000); and Monroe had 11 (368.5 per 100,000).
Alsea, Brownsville, Halsey, Lyons and Mill City continued to be listed as having 1-9 COVID-19 cases. Detailed ZIP code information isn’t released for communities with fewer than 10 cases.
The Oregon Health Authority reported on Sunday that the mid-Willamette Valley added 10 new COVID-19 cases – seven in Linn County and three in Benton County.
The state announced 220 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the illness, bringing its total caseload during the pandemic to 39,532.
No new deaths were reported on Sunday, and the state’s death toll remained unchanged at 620.
Other new cases were reported in the following counties: Clackamas (8); Columbia (4); Coos (4); Deschutes (6); Klamath (2); Lane (33); Lincoln (1); Malheur (2); Marion (33); Morrow (1); Multnomah (58); Polk (2); Umatilla (3); Wallowa (1); Washington (22); and Yamhill (6).
The United States now has nearly 8.1 million total cases of COVID-19 and 218,511 deaths associated with the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website on Sunday.
Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or kyle.odegard@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @KyleOdegard.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.