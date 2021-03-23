Albany continues to wrestle with HRC mission

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

The statement, drafted by Hamann, was the result of a meeting earlier this month where commissioners and councilors discussed what they wanted the purpose of the group to be — and a sharp divide still exists between members.

Some on the board want the HRC to function as a conduit between communities of color and other marginalized communities in Albany and the Albany City Council, allowing them an equal opportunity for their voices to be heard. Others on the board see the HRC as a way to bring the community together by halting culture-specific celebrations and focusing on commonalities.

New HRC member Juan Meave said he had high hopes for the group, joining councilors Ray Kopczynski and Dick Olsen in noting that they wanted the group to actively bring things to the council’s attention.

“I don’t recall saying anyone wanted to empower the HRC to do anything,” Councilor Bessie Johnson said before being corrected by Meave and separately by Councilor Marilyn Smith regarding past actions of the HRC.

Johnson, who was part of the council discussion that created the original mission for the HRC, which barred them from investigating incidents in the community, said she wasn’t sure what the new language meant.