Albany, Corvallis host drive-thru family activities on Halloween

The coronavirus pandemic may have canceled conventional trick-or-treating, but the parks and recreation departments of Albany and Corvallis found a way to let the monsters still mash on Halloween.
Both cities held socially distanced, drive-through events at local parks on Saturday. Corvallis's Boo Bash in a Bag, featuring photo booths and goody bags, was held at Avery Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Later, in Albany's Bryant Park, candy and costumes abounded at the Trick-or-Treat Cruise-Thru from 3 p.m.to 6 p.m.
Albany resident Melissa Cadotte said the Corvallis event "took the pressure off" finding something for her kids to do since most neighborhoods weren't going to have candy handouts. Cadotte brought her warrior princess daughter and Pokemon son to Avery Park, along with her sister and nephew from Salem.
"It's good so the kids aren't all disappointed," said Cadotte's sister Kirstie Cortines.
When cars pulled into Avery Park, drivers were directed to park on the side of the road, hop out with their passengers, enjoy the photo booths and then pick up bags of candy and activities on the way out.
Allison Walkingshaw, Corvallis Parks and Recreation marketing and graphic design coordinator, said there's normally a children's party at the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, along with downtown trick-or-treating. She said she was happy to see more than 500 families register for the Avery Park event, with more than 900 kids expected to show.
"We're already sort of thinking we might have to do it next year," Walkingshaw said, "based on the way COVID is going."
Along with support from Park and Recreation, the Corvallis event was aided with donated candy by the library, pumpkins from Davis Family Farm and help from Oregon State University students as well as members of the Youth Volunteer Corps of Corvallis.
The day started off chilly but, by the time Bryant Park's event began, "the weather couldn't be more perfect," said Kim Lyddane, director of Albany Parks and Recreation.
Once they figured out there'd be a need for a "non-traditional" Halloween program, Lyddane said, she and her staff worked for the last couple of months to put the Trick-or-Treat Cruise-Thru together. Around 1,450 people signed up for the registration-only event.
Jefferson resident Shonna Dempsey brought a van-full of family to Bryant Park for the festivities and said she was thankful for the free event.
"We really appreciate Albany Parks and Recreation," she said, "because we didn't know what our kids were going to do because of COVID this year."
Cars lined up near Third Avenue and Calapooia Street to get into the park and were corralled into a parking lot to control traffic through its narrow streets. Personnel from the more than two dozen event sponsors as well as volunteers passed out candy and activities along the one-way path.
On the sides of the road were not the usual Halloween porch-sitting sights — among them, dancing witches and a trotting T-Rex. But that's 2020: unusual.
"We're super thankful we were able to put something together — that we were able to give a little bit of normalcy during a not normal time," Lyddane said.
Nia Tariq can be reached at 541-812-6091. Follow her on Twitter @NiaTariq.
