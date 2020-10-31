Albany, Corvallis host drive-thru family activities on Halloween

"We're already sort of thinking we might have to do it next year," Walkingshaw said, "based on the way COVID is going."

Along with support from Park and Recreation, the Corvallis event was aided with donated candy by the library, pumpkins from Davis Family Farm and help from Oregon State University students as well as members of the Youth Volunteer Corps of Corvallis.

The day started off chilly but, by the time Bryant Park's event began, "the weather couldn't be more perfect," said Kim Lyddane, director of Albany Parks and Recreation.

Once they figured out there'd be a need for a "non-traditional" Halloween program, Lyddane said, she and her staff worked for the last couple of months to put the Trick-or-Treat Cruise-Thru together. Around 1,450 people signed up for the registration-only event.

Jefferson resident Shonna Dempsey brought a van-full of family to Bryant Park for the festivities and said she was thankful for the free event.

"We really appreciate Albany Parks and Recreation," she said, "because we didn't know what our kids were going to do because of COVID this year."