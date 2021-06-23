Albany, Corvallis offer summer program options

"While we have offered summer programs before, we have additional funding this year that will expand and enhance those offerings. In addition, we are partnering with Corvallis Parks and Recreation programs in July and August and with the Boys and Girls Club of Corvallis child care program for the entire summer. Staff teams at each school identified students who would benefit from the programs and contacted individual families with an invitation to participate," said Brenda Downum, communications coordinator for the district.

The programs to be offered include:

• Care and Connect (all grades): Services will be provided all summer for students supporting mental health and providing resources and regular check-ins with families. A Health Clinic will be available in late August The caring support from our Mental Health & Wellness staff will continue through the summer months.

• Credit Recovery for High School Students: Two summer sessions of credit recovery will be offered in the morning and afternoon for four to five weeks each. Students will have an online and in-person option at Corvallis High, Crescent Valley, and the Harding Center. The in-person option will consist of both live teaching and support for online credit recovery classes.