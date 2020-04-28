Albany, Corvallis papers get new publisher

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The former publisher of the Eugene Register-Guard has been named the top executive of the Albany Democrat-Herald and the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Lee Enterprises, which owns the two mid-valley newspapers and dozens of other publications around the country, announced the change on Tuesday.

Shanna S. Cannon will serve as Lee’s Northwest regional publisher, overseeing digital and print operations for the Corvallis and Albany papers as well as The Daily News in Longview, Washington, and associated publications including two mid-valley weeklies, the Philomath Express and Lebanon Express.

Jeff Precourt, former publisher of the four mid-valley newspapers, and David Thornberry, the former Longview publisher, are no longer with the company, Lee announced.

“Shanna Cannon is an innovative leader dedicated to helping local businesses thrive and readers stay connected to the communities we serve,” said Cathy Hughes, the Tier 3 group publisher for Lee. “Her knowledge of the Northwest region is an added benefit, making her ideally suited to lead our efforts in Albany, Corvallis and Longview.”