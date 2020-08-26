Albany Council adopts resolution against hate

The Albany City Council, at the urging of the city's Human Relations Commission, officially denounced the hate crimes that took place earlier this month in town and the behavior associated with them.
On Wednesday, Human Relations Commission Chairperson Stephanie Newton came before the council to ask for two things: a resolution formally denouncing the hate crimes and to join with the advisory commission in holding a community conversation about race and racism.
She went 1 for 2. The resolution passed unanimously, but the council opted not to commit to the community conversation just yet. Instead, a subcommittee with the HRC will be formed to plan the format before the concept is brought back before the council.
The deliberations on the resolution were a bit contentious.
"The only thing I would say is when we start talking about this, what does hate mean?" Councilor Rich Kellum asked of the resolution. "I think there's stuff we all agree is hateful and some stuff people allege is hateful. To call someone a pronoun they don't agree with isn't hateful. It may be embarrassing but it's not hateful. If you want this to have teeth than we need limits."
Kellum went on to note that he would ask the council to define hate, recalling instances where he walked down the street with his former wife who he described as Asian and would be "snickered at" by other men of color.
"If we were to describe everything the document would be volumes," Councilor Bessie Johnson said, noting that federal law already defines hate and protected classes of people. She also noted that the city and state already have laws in place against hate crimes.
Last month, the council agreed to have Kellum draft a statement for the district attorney to bring back before the council that specified the city's stance against looting and destruction of property in relation to the Black Lives Matter demonstrations in Portland. At the time, Kellum said, "I would like to send a message to our local DA saying that if we have someone creating hate and discontent to those kinds of levels, we think they ought to be prosecuted."
City Attorney Sean Kidd assured the council at the time that the city has laws against such behavior and those found to be violating them would be charged.
On Wednesday in relation to the request from the HRC to approve the resolution that in part, denounces the hate crimes that saw the n-word and swastikas spray-painted on vehicles and white lives matter written in white paint on others, Kellum said, "If we pass this, this is feel good because it doesn't do anything to the people other than what is now codified into law." He went on to agree with Councilor Bill Coburn, who suggested further conversation.
Councilor Alex Johnson II stated that the Albany Police Department would act as the council's teeth in the matter.
"I think what the HRC is saying, and I support, is we have to deal with this and say the City Council will not tolerate this behavior."
Police Chief Marcia Harnden said the department would act on cases with probable cause and noted, "I do think it's important that it goes beyond the police department and there has to be a unified statement that we will not accept this in our community."
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.