Albany Council approves $2.95 increase to trash bills
breaking

Albany Council approves $2.95 increase to trash bills

  • Updated
republic-services-stock-27

Rates for Republic Services waste hauling, recycling and yard debris service will be going up in Corvallis in January. 

 Mid-Valley Media file photo

Republic Services customers in Albany will be paying a little more on their garbage bill come this summer.

The increase, $2.95 per bill, was approved last week by the City Council in a move that Republic Services said will help extend the life of the Coffin Butte Regional Landfill.

Food waste will now be collected weekly in customers' yard debris cans. And that, the city said, will help the municipality. 

The city is required to provide an annual report to the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality pertaining to its efforts toward meeting statewide solid waste reduction goals. Collecting food waste every week furthers those goals. 

"If (Republic Services) added food waste recycling, it would give the city another item to add to our list of opportunities to recycle on our annual report, which would be helpful because we sometimes struggle to find meaningful ways to improve recycling in the city," said Director of Operations Chris Bailey. "The catch is, of course, that Republic would have to pick up the yard waste bins — which is where the food waste would go — every week, which comes at a cost."

That cost will be $2.95 each billing cycle.

Republic Services Municipal Manager Julie Jackson said the additional pickup will help with sustainability by removing organic waste from the landfill. 

"(It) closes the loop and creates a more sustainable environment, reducing greenhouse gas emissions," Jackson wrote in a memo to the council.

She also said the weekly service was a common customer request, although that assertion was challenged by Councilors Matilda Novak and Dick Olsen, who said a large number of the people they talked to in their wards were against the rate hike. 

The council approved the request. The rate hike will go into effect on Aug. 1. 

