Albany Council approves $2.95 increase to trash bills

Republic Services customers in Albany will be paying a little more on their garbage bill come this summer.

The increase, $2.95 per bill, was approved last week by the City Council in a move that Republic Services said will help extend the life of the Coffin Butte Regional Landfill.

Food waste will now be collected weekly in customers' yard debris cans. And that, the city said, will help the municipality.

The city is required to provide an annual report to the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality pertaining to its efforts toward meeting statewide solid waste reduction goals. Collecting food waste every week furthers those goals.

"If (Republic Services) added food waste recycling, it would give the city another item to add to our list of opportunities to recycle on our annual report, which would be helpful because we sometimes struggle to find meaningful ways to improve recycling in the city," said Director of Operations Chris Bailey. "The catch is, of course, that Republic would have to pick up the yard waste bins — which is where the food waste would go — every week, which comes at a cost."

That cost will be $2.95 each billing cycle.

