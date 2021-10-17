Albany council denies historic building window renovation

The Albany City Council unanimously rejected an appeal by Willamette Community Church, owners of the historic former Albany High School building since 1964, to complete a window renovation project. The appeal stemmed from an Albany Landmarks Commission decision in September.
The project goes back more than 20 years. The building, which houses Albany Christian School, already has PVC vinyl sashes in place of old wood ones for 122 of the 242 windows. A stop-work order halted renovating another 34 windows in summer, but not before 23 new vinyl sashes were installed.
The city stopped work on the project because the church did not have a permit, which church leaders have said they were unaware was needed. A city staff report recommended reversing the landmarks commission denial, approving the appeal to allow finishing work on the project with conditions on renovation materials.
“This is phase three of what we thought was continuation of something that was probably approved nearly 20 years ago,” church elder Lee Eick said. “Unfortunately, there are no records at the city of that action from 20 years ago, and there was some changes in recordkeeping and some other things.”
The city council held a public hearing on the matter during its Wednesday regular session, devoting nearly two hours to testimony and discussion before voting. Church leaders and members spoke in favor of the replacement and supporters of historic preservation spoke against it. Safety, cost and functionality were central to the debate.
“The windows have moved slightly over the years, they’re not as plumb as they used to be,” Eick said. “There is an issue concerning safety and the glass.”
Eick explained that functionality drives the safety concern. He said when window sashes jam because of the worn, distorted frames, they have to be pushed and pried hard enough that it risks shattering the large glass panes, which lack modern safety construction. Eick added that coronavirus pandemic guidelines require ventilation in schools.
Among those who testified in favor of the project was Barbara Ellich, an Albany Christian School employee. She shared a harrowing personal experience. While opening an old-fashioned window in a historic home, her hand slipped and her arm went through the glass, causing a traumatic injury that required a blood transfusion, 178 internal stitches, and 87 external stitches.
“Unfortunately for my arm, single-plate glass does not shatter like the newer glass found in today’s windows,” Ellich said. “And the icicle-like glass shard cut through my arm. It shaved off a piece of my elbow, and barely missed my brachial artery.”
During his presentation to the council, Eick pointed to a number of buildings in the historic district with more modern composite window construction. He said it’s difficult to distinguish the difference between old and new windows unless you’re right on top of them, which is unlikely above the ground floor.
The vinyl replacements have an average cost of around $1,600 a window as opposed to $3,100 each for wood, according to city documents, which said 80% of the $55,000 project contract has already been paid for. The remaining 11 windows would cost around $34,000 if wood sashes are used instead of vinyl.
Opposing testimony was focused on historic authenticity and city code. Those who spoke against the project included Kerry McQuillin, head of the landmarks commission that initially rejected the project. Although it was a somewhat unusual move given her official position, McQuillin said her comments against the project were made as a private citizen.
The city council upheld the landmarks commission decision, concluding that the proposed vinyl window sashes do not meet historic district code requirements, and calling for restoration rather than replacement. Council remarks were mostly sympathetic to the church’s struggle.
The unanimous vote to deny the project was made on the condition that the Albany Landmarks Commission and the city work with the church to provide a way forward on the project. No specifics were given.
Cody Mann covers the cities of Albany and Lebanon. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net.
