Albany council orders permits to control wild turkeys

"I'm sure everybody's heard of the turkeys," Albany Code Enforcement Officer Kris Schendel told the City Council Monday night.

They had.

Albany, West Albany in particular, has seen wild turkeys in neighborhoods for years. According to Schendel, they damage roofs, scratch cars and, during mating season, terrify children by chasing them down the street.

On Monday, he presented a solution to the Council — an ordinance that would prohibit feeding of wild animals other than songbirds. It was the first step, he said, after speaking with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. The agency would issue permits to hunt or trap the animals but routinely asks that people stop feeding the animals first. Without a regular food source, the agency said, the animals wouldn't frequent the area.

Anyone caught feeding wild animals would be subject to a violation and repeated violations could lead to misdemeanor.

"I thought this was much to do about nothing," said Councilor Bessie Johnson. "People like the turkeys but when I see (in the ordinance) we’re not supposed feed anything but songbirds, are we supposed to put up a sign, “no crows allowed?” It doesn’t make sense to me. I think it’s unnecessary."