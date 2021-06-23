Albany council passes city services fee with 5-1 vote

Novak said she appreciated the city's work to create a resolution benefitting low-income residents but noted many owners of small businesses are struggling to make ends meet without falling into that category.

"Please consider others as well," she said. "Please consider the segment of the population that has no reserves."

But Councilor Marilyn Smith said she feels the city is not going to be able to provide necessary services without an influx of cash it hasn't been able to find anywhere else.

"We've been making budget cuts for three years. We make them equitably, across the board," Smith said. "In order to balance the budget, we have been making layoffs, we have been canceling or discontinuing programs altogether, we have layoffs pending, we have jobs that are frozen ... This is where we ended up."

Smith said she's very sympathetic to residents on fixed incomes, "but I'm also sympathetic to people who expect the police to show up when you call them."