Albany council passes city services fee with 5-1 vote
Residents who have developed properties within the Albany city limits will begin paying a new monthly city services fee every month starting July 1, the Albany City Council decided Wednesday.
Councilors voted 5-1, with Councilor Matilda Novak dissenting, on a second reading of an ordinance to put the fee in place, then voted 4-2 to adopt the proposed fee rates. Councilor Dick Olsen joined Novak in voting no on the fee rate resolution.
Fees are set at $9 per month for single-family residential properties and $7.20 for apartments. Commercial and industrial rates vary depending on the size of the water meter.
The council also voted unanimously on a resolution to establish help for low-income residents to pay the fee.
City officials have been discussing a service fee for more than two years to fill a gap between rising costs - mostly related to wages and insurance, but also for programs and materials - and income that remains relatively fixed.
Currently, that gap is at about $2.5 million per year. The fee is expected to bring in $2.8 million per year.
Councilors passed a balanced budget for the new biennium earlier this month that eliminated four firefighter positions, among other cuts across the board. Wednesday's vote means the council will consider a supplemental budget for 2021-23 likely sometime next month.
"The supplemental budget will appropriate funds back to the departments to be applied toward restoring services previously cut, or to address urgent maintenance needs," City Manager Peter Troedsson said following the meeting.
Novak made an impassioned plea for the council to delay collecting the fee until Gov. Kate Brown declares businesses that have been restricted by the global pandemic can resume normal operations. She made a motion to set the July rate at zero.
"If you're a businessperson in this town right now in Linn County, it's not good for you. We haven't been doing business as normal for 15 months," Novak said. "I would just beg of you, could we please wait even one month until our own governor says that life is normal and business can be conducted as normal?"
Novak said she appreciated the city's work to create a resolution benefitting low-income residents but noted many owners of small businesses are struggling to make ends meet without falling into that category.
"Please consider others as well," she said. "Please consider the segment of the population that has no reserves."
But Councilor Marilyn Smith said she feels the city is not going to be able to provide necessary services without an influx of cash it hasn't been able to find anywhere else.
"We've been making budget cuts for three years. We make them equitably, across the board," Smith said. "In order to balance the budget, we have been making layoffs, we have been canceling or discontinuing programs altogether, we have layoffs pending, we have jobs that are frozen ... This is where we ended up."
Smith said she's very sympathetic to residents on fixed incomes, "but I'm also sympathetic to people who expect the police to show up when you call them."
"We can't run government like a business, because we do the business that nobody else will do," she continued. "We provide service. Service costs money. Service doesn't have an ROI (return on investment) other than community well-being and safety."
Many of the solutions suggested by staff members, residents and other councilors already are in place, Smith said, including consolidating work and sharing duties with other governmental agencies.
Novak asked whether privatization of some services had been considered. Councilor Dick Olsen said past efforts to have ambulances provided by the private sector didn't work, and Councilor Bessie Johnson said other cities had trouble with janitorial services.
Olsen said he would be in favor of waiting to start the fee until businesses can resume normal work, but Johnson disagreed.
"We don't have a crystal ball," she said. "It might be two months. It might be four months. We need to do it now."
In other business Wednesday, councilors agreed to join the City of Corvallis in expressing support for the Council of Governments to continue coordinated, regional conversations about bias-related incidents.
Corvallis dedicated $150,000 toward a Bias Response Initiative a year ago, which aims to explore ways to respond to bias incidents in the community that don't rise to the level of a criminal report. Parks and Recreation Director Kim Lyddane and Human Relations Commission Chair Stephanie Newton asked Albany to express support for a regional conversation. The request does not affect the city's budget.