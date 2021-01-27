Albany Council removes Perkins from HRC

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Her appointment was defended by some members of the city administration under the banner of “diversity of thought” — the notion that differing opinions are equivalent to racial, religious or gender diversity.

In January, Perkins was photographed on the steps of the Capitol in Washington, D.C., during an attempt by a mob of Donald Trump supporters to stop the vote that would certify the results of the presidential election. She stated on the record that she had stepped over police barricades into the restricted area. After the insurrection, Perkins posted to social media that the event was a “second American revolution” and continued to share false information concerning the election.

Ray Kopcynzski, the councilor in Perkins’ ward, has the power to remove her from the HRC but has refused, both before and during Wednesday’s City Council meeting. He cited her right to free speech and said that her presence on the Capitol steps, beyond police barricades, did not warrant Perkins’ removal.

On Wednesday, Kopcyznski said that he was afraid of going down a “slippery slope” and reiterated that he would not dismiss Perkins.

Under the city’s charter, any councilor can offer a motion to remove a member of an advisory board.