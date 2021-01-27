Albany Council removes Perkins from HRC

The Albany City Council voted Wednesday night to remove Jo Rae Perkins from the city’s Human Relations Commission, a board dedicated to strengthening connections within Albany’s diverse community and making recommendations to the City Council, citing her presence at the insurrection in Washington, D.C.
Councilor Marilyn Smith made the motion to remove Perkins from the HRC.
The council, Smith said, had received a letter from former HRC member Nancy Greenman who had won the commission’s yearly award for her dedication to its mission. Greenman, Smith said, recently returned the award, citing the ongoing controversy surrounding the HRC and, specifically, Perkins' presence in D.C. and the council’s refusal to address it.
Perkins, who failed in her bid to replace U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley in November, was appointed to the HRC by former City Councilor Bill Coburn in 2019.
In August, a report in the Albany Democrat-Herald and Corvallis Gazette Times outlined beliefs held by Perkins that contradicted the mission of the commission, including her belief that redlining, a practice that barred people of color from purchasing houses in certain neighborhoods, was not responsible for the wealth gap between Black and white families. She also publicly spoke about her belief that Planned Parenthood was created to “get rid of the Black population” and that members of the LGBTQ+ community are making a lifestyle choice.
Her appointment was defended by some members of the city administration under the banner of “diversity of thought” — the notion that differing opinions are equivalent to racial, religious or gender diversity.
In January, Perkins was photographed on the steps of the Capitol in Washington, D.C., during an attempt by a mob of Donald Trump supporters to stop the vote that would certify the results of the presidential election. She stated on the record that she had stepped over police barricades into the restricted area. After the insurrection, Perkins posted to social media that the event was a “second American revolution” and continued to share false information concerning the election.
Ray Kopcynzski, the councilor in Perkins’ ward, has the power to remove her from the HRC but has refused, both before and during Wednesday’s City Council meeting. He cited her right to free speech and said that her presence on the Capitol steps, beyond police barricades, did not warrant Perkins’ removal.
On Wednesday, Kopcyznski said that he was afraid of going down a “slippery slope” and reiterated that he would not dismiss Perkins.
Under the city’s charter, any councilor can offer a motion to remove a member of an advisory board.
In her motion, Smith stated: “I support Americans’ First Amendment right to free speech, but that stops with hate speech and speech and actions that promote and encourage violence and promulgate and perpetuate lies. These words and actions directly oppose the charge and purpose of our commission."
Smith’s motion was seconded by Councilor Bessie Johnson and passed 4-2. Councilors Matilda Novak and Kopcyznski voted in favor of retaining Perkins.