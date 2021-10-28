Albany council says no to former mayor for seat on Planning Commission

Despite more than two decades of public service, former Albany Mayor Sharon Konopa's bid to join the city's planning commission has been rejected.
The Albany City Council on Wednesday, Oct 27 voted 4-1 — with one abstention — against appointing Konopa, who served as the city's first female mayor.
Council President Ray Kopczynski recommended Konopa to fill a vacant slot on the Planning Commission following a member resignation. She had served for 12 years on the council and 12 years as mayor, losing re-election to current Mayor Alex Johnson II in November.
Councilor Bessie Johnson spoke against Konopa’s appointment, citing what she said was the former mayor’s past opposition to growth and development.
Kopczynski argued that Konopa, given her depth of experience, is “eminently” qualified for the Planning Commission, the body that typically oversees most development proposals. He added that a number of people turned down the opportunity.
“I couldn’t find anybody more knowledgeable whatsoever in Ward 2,” Kopczynski said. “I have no qualms about recommending her, and I will freely state that she and I have had some serious loggerhead discussions over the years and will continue to have strong differences of opinion.”
Councilor Matilda Novak seconded a motion from Johnson to reject Konopa’s appointment. Councilors Marilyn Smith and Stacey Bartholomew voted with Bessie Johnson and Novak. Kopczynski voted in favor of appointing Konopa, and Councilor Dick Olsen withheld his vote.
“With all due respect to the former mayor, I just maybe feel like this isn’t the best time,” Novak said. “I think it would be wise to find another appointee and just let her stay outside for a time; it hasn’t even been a year.”
Reached by phone the following morning, Konopa called the rejection discouraging and “a disrespectful slap in the face.” She said in her quarter-century of experience, council appointments always have been ratified, and she chalked up the vote to behind-the-scenes political maneuvering.
Bessie Johnson denied the accusation of backroom dealing. She said after thinking it over, she couldn’t ignore what she knows about Konopa’s views on community development. Bessie Johnson noted that Konopa was also passed over for appointment to the council when Alex Johnson II became mayor, leaving his position open.
Konopa disputed the claim that she stands against growth and development in Albany, saying her record proves otherwise, but with a focus on cost and livability rather than expansion itself. Konopa also took issue with Novak’s remarks about needing more time to pass before bringing back the former mayor into public service.
“I didn’t seek out the appointment. I was asked to apply,” Konopa said. She added that those she had appointed before losing her re-election bid were unseated by the new mayor before their terms were completed.
“Albany has been my whole life,” Konopa said. She’s undecided about seeking another public service position at this time.
Bessie Johnson said the Planning Commission opening should be filled by someone with a strong sense of balance and neutrality and she highlighted the service of former planning commissioner Larry Tomlin as an example. Tomlin’s resignation, which left a vacant seat on the commission, was accepted during the Wednesday meeting.
“I just had to do what I felt was right,” Bessie Johnson said. “It wasn’t personal.”
