Albany council to take another crack at utility fee Wednesday

Members of the Albany City Council will take up the question again Wednesday about whether to impose a city services fee to close a gap between city revenue and expenses.
The ordinance, which had a first reading June 9, would apply to all developed properties within the Albany city limits, including developed properties that are on a well but are subject to city of Albany sewer or stormwater charges. It would take effect July 1 and would increase utility bills for single-family residential properties by $9 a month.
At the June 9 meeting, three councilors voted no on a motion for a second reading of the ordinance. That moves both discussion of the proposed fee and a resolution to establish a low-income assistance program to help residents pay for it to the next council business meeting.
City officials say property taxes, limited by state tax limitation measures, are not enough to keep up with increases in wages, health insurance and materials costs, most of which are outside city control.
Of each dollar paid by an Albany resident in property taxes, 37 cents goes to city of Albany services. A nickel of that 37 cents comes from the Public Safety Levy and goes directly to police and fire. The remaining 63 cents goes to Linn County, Greater Albany Public Schools, Linn-Benton Community College and other agencies.
Current city charges for water, sewer and stormwater services are considered "enterprise funds" and can't be put toward the general fund.
To present a balanced budget for the next biennium, which starts July 1, city staff made roughly $2.5 million in cuts to each year. Councilors voted 5-1, with Matilda Novak dissenting, to adopt the budget during the June 9 meeting.
The city utility fee, if adopted, is expected to raise about $2.8 million in additional revenue each year.
City officials stress passing such a fee won't necessarily restore previously-made cuts, but may help maintain staffing levels in the fire, police, parks, library and courts departments.
Cuts made to those departments in the previous biennium include:
• Fire: Three firefighter/emergency medical technician positions.
• Police: Two police lieutenants, two police officers, a communications specialist and two police clerks.
• Parks: Aquatics manager, a building maintenance position, an events and programs recreation coordinator, a recreation aide, one River Rhythms concert and all adult sports leagues. The department also closed restrooms during the summer and modified parks mowing and irrigation.
• Library: One part-time library aide. The library also reduced hours to five days a week at the main library and four days a week at the downtown Carnegie library and eliminated the new materials budget.
• Municipal court: One half-time court clerk position.
More information on the city's process in developing this fee is available at https://www.cityofalbany.net/cityservices.