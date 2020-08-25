Albany Council to take up resolution condemning hate crimes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On June 2 of this year, Albany City Councilor Alex Johnson spotted a woman walking down Ellsworth Street.

The downtown district's main thoroughfare was packed with people from all over the state protesting police brutality and systematic racism after the death of George Floyd — a black man who was killed when a police officer pressed his knee into his neck for more than eight minutes.

Johnson crossed the street between the crowds and approached the woman who he said was sweating and pale in the summer heat. He later learned, he said, that she was 93 years old and the sign she was carrying — marked with the words 'end racism now' — was made in 1968.

"She said she wanted this to stop before she died," Johnson told the city's Human Relations Commission Tuesday night. "I talked to so many people that day who were sick and tired of being sick and tired of the racial injustice happening in this country."

Johnson's retelling of the June march in Albany was a planned agenda item for the board on Tuesday. It followed a broader discussion on race in the city focused specifically on recent hate crimes in which several members of the community called for action from the local government.