Albany council to vote on supplemental budget

Passing a new monthly services fee that took effect July 1 means Albany will be able to add back fire, police and library jobs that otherwise would have been on the budget chopping block.

But the Albany City Council needs to take one more step. The council will vote Wednesday on a resolution to adopt a supplemental budget that adds $5,438,000, or 1.5%, to the budget passed in June.

The supplemental budget will allow the fire department to retain six positions, the police department to retain five positions and the library to bring back most of the hours that had been allocated for three vacant library assistant and library aid positions.

The additional funds also will increase money for parks maintenance and performance and cultural art appropriations, add money to the municipal court budget to cover public defender costs and prisoner expenses, and allow the city to boost its contingency fund.

Councilors already voted 5-1 in June to impose the city services fee. Wednesday's resolution allocates the money the fee brings in.