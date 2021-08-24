Albany council to vote on supplemental budget

Passing a new monthly services fee that took effect July 1 means Albany will be able to add back fire, police and library jobs that otherwise would have been on the budget chopping block.
But the Albany City Council needs to take one more step. The council will vote Wednesday on a resolution to adopt a supplemental budget that adds $5,438,000, or 1.5%, to the budget passed in June.
The supplemental budget will allow the fire department to retain six positions, the police department to retain five positions and the library to bring back most of the hours that had been allocated for three vacant library assistant and library aid positions.
The additional funds also will increase money for parks maintenance and performance and cultural art appropriations, add money to the municipal court budget to cover public defender costs and prisoner expenses, and allow the city to boost its contingency fund.
Councilors already voted 5-1 in June to impose the city services fee. Wednesday's resolution allocates the money the fee brings in.
The city services fee affects all residents who have developed properties within the city limits. Fees are $9 per month for single-family residential properties and $7.20 for apartments. Commercial and industrial rates vary depending on the size of the water meter. City assistance is available to customers on low incomes.
The fee is meant to fill the $2.5 million gap per year between the city's mostly fixed income and rising costs for city services, most of which are related to wages and insurance. The fee is expected to bring in $2.8 million per year.
Also on Wednesday's agenda is a discussion and possible vote on how to use one-time funding available to the city through the American Rescue Plan Act COVID-19 relief money. Albany has received $4.2 million and is slated to receive another $4.2 million next May.
Proposals up for discussion include paying for a generator for a raw water pump station, upgrading the city's wireless network, improving city composting capacity and developing a library bookmobile.
Wednesday's meeting begins at 6 p.m. and will be accessible only by remote viewing. Councilors decided to return to remote meetings following Gov. Kate Brown's mandate earlier this month that masks must be worn indoors regardless of vaccination status. A YouTube link and instructions for submitting public comment are available online at https://www.cityofalbany.net/calendar.