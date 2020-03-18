Albany declares state of emergecy

The city of Albany declared a state of emergency Wednesday night in response to COVID-19, paving the way for city funds to be used in efforts to control the spread of the illness.

The vote came during a scaled down meeting of the City Council, with city staff sitting in the audience rather than around the dais and one member opting to self-quarantine.

"This will put Albany in a position to receive state and federal assistance," Mayor Sharon Konopa said after the meeting. "The closures taking place are already impacting many residents and businesses."

Councilor Rich Kellum asked if the proclamation would affect residents' rights and city manager Peter Troedsson replied that it would not.

The proclamation canceled all committee and citizen-advisory board meetings as well and added to the list of local municipalities that declared a state of emergency recently. Both Benton and Linn County have passed such declarations as well.

The city also announced Wednesday that access to city hall would be limited.