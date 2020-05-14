Albany delays reopening of its buildings, some services

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Phase 1 reopening for the city of Albany will be delayed by about two weeks, and municipal facilities and services that have been closed or curtailed due to COVID-19 precautions will remain closed or curtailed until June 1.

The delay will ensure that safety measures are in place for residents, customers and staff, according to a city notice issued Thursday afternoon.

When the public is allowed into city of Albany buildings again, safety protocols will be in place and access will still be limited for some time.

Residents who have city business to conduct can do so by making an appointment, by phone, or by email or other online transaction.

The full list of what’s open, closed or limited is listed on the city of Albany’s coronavirus web page, https://www.cityofalbany.net/coronavirus/citystatus.