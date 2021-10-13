Albany district invited the public to speak, but after epithet, school board member walks out

Greater Albany Public School's so-called listening sessions were supposed to quell emotions, to be a safe space for people to voice questions and concerns. But the first stab of this new kind of public forum on Monday prompted a school board member to walk out amid outbursts from audience members and an analogy equating masks with the Nazi Germany's use of the Star of David.

The analogy came from an employee assigned to tend to the district's most vulnerable students.

GAPS devised the listening sessions in response to the length of public comments at school board meetings. Currently members of the public may submit written comments, which are either read aloud or summarized by interim Superintendent Rob Saxton, about items on the school board agenda.

Monday's session at Central School was the first. Another is planned from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14 at South Shore Elementary School, 910 Bain St. SE.