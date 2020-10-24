Albany event gives out over 200 free COVID-19 tests, another drive to be held Sunday in Corvallis

The Corvallis-based Willamette Valley Toxicology lab will be processing the tests in the coming days and participants should expect to get phone calls from either state or county officials with their results.

Corvallis resident Katy Blye, along with her husband and daughters, came to get tested after recent out-of-state trips just to be safe.

“We just were traveling in Utah and Nevada and not very many people (there) wear masks,” Blye recalled. “We saw this thing and thought it was a good opportunity. The kids want to see their grandparents, so that gives us more confidence.”

The testing site also did not discriminate against people who were asymptomatic. That’s what attracted Lebanon resident Pam McEuen and her 16-year-old son, who both feared they may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 but have since been symptom-free, to come get tested.

“We’ve been self-quarantining,” McEuen said. “We just want to make sure we were in the clear.”

For those who want to take a free coronavirus test, the same event is being held again Sunday at Linus Pauling Middle School in Corvallis from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Prior registration is not required.

Nia Tariq can be reached at 541-812-6091. Follow her on Twitter @NiaTariq.

