Albany faces lawsuit over sewage spill

On August 15, 2019, Travis Williams was recreating on the Willamette River in Albany with a Riverkeepers group. Paddlers were on the water, people were swimming and Williams went snorkeling.
But there was something else in the water too: about 2,100 gallons of raw sewage.
The spill was reported by the city that attributed the sewage to an overflow. Crews performing routine maintenance reported discovering a leak in an abandoned sewer line.
"I was snorkeling under that," Williams said. "That's disgusting."
Williams' organization, the Willamette RiverKeeper, has announced its intent to sue the city of Albany over the spill and the city's lack of an MS4 permit.
The controversial permit has been in the courts for over a year with Albany, Millersburg, Turner, Corvallis, Bend and Springfield calling the permit unreasonable.
A final decision on the status of the permit and if Albany will have to comply is still up to a court to decide.
But Williams said on Tuesday that Albany has had plenty of time to organize its efforts around the issue.
"It's not enough to say, 'we don't like what the DEQ did with the general permit,'" Williams said, adding that the city has long known the state of some of its older pipes.
But the city, when contacted about the impending lawsuit, said it has been a good steward of the environment.
"It came as a significant surprise to city management that an organization which had previously been thought of as a partner in this effort notified us in 2019 of their intent to file a lawsuit against the city," city attorney Sean Kidd said in a statement. "The Willamette Riverkeeper, which says that they 'work for a clean, healthy Willamette River' makes many claims about the city’s lack of effort to properly manage wastewater. We have spent more than a year trying to educate the organization that this is not the case, but apparently to no avail."
Kidd also noted that the city recently obtained a loan for a new sewer lift in the area to prevent future overflows.
"To the extent that our funding allows, Albany’s utilities are active every day towards the advancement of a cleaner environment," Kidd said.
Albany is currently facing a budget crunch of about $6 million. Services, City Manager Peter Troedsson said, will likely be decreased as the city works to balance the budget.
"They should have been making solid investments the last 20 years and looking ahead as their city grew," Williams said of the financial tough spot a lawsuit could put the city in.
Though the suit, Williams said, doesn't ask for monetary compensation outside of attorney fees. Instead, the Riverkeeper group is asking to sit with the city and come up with a plan to fix the pipes and obtain an MS4 permit.
"We didn't do this to be punitive," Williams said. "We do this to get someone on the right track, it's not the first tool in our toolbox."
There has been on public discussion from the city council on the lawsuit.
"Over the years, Albany has shown itself to share the environmental stewardship goal," Kidd said. "Forcing the city to divert its scarce funding and staffing toward a lawsuit seems counter-productive to what the Riverkeeper claims is their goal. It is also an irresponsible abuse of their supporters’ trust."
