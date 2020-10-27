Albany faces lawsuit over sewage spill

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But the city, when contacted about the impending lawsuit, said it has been a good steward of the environment.

"It came as a significant surprise to city management that an organization which had previously been thought of as a partner in this effort notified us in 2019 of their intent to file a lawsuit against the city," city attorney Sean Kidd said in a statement. "The Willamette Riverkeeper, which says that they 'work for a clean, healthy Willamette River' makes many claims about the city’s lack of effort to properly manage wastewater. We have spent more than a year trying to educate the organization that this is not the case, but apparently to no avail."

Kidd also noted that the city recently obtained a loan for a new sewer lift in the area to prevent future overflows.

"To the extent that our funding allows, Albany’s utilities are active every day towards the advancement of a cleaner environment," Kidd said.

Albany is currently facing a budget crunch of about $6 million. Services, City Manager Peter Troedsson said, will likely be decreased as the city works to balance the budget.

"They should have been making solid investments the last 20 years and looking ahead as their city grew," Williams said of the financial tough spot a lawsuit could put the city in.